Missing Kayaker Found 2 Months After His Disappearance on Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — After more than two months crews have found the body of a missing kayaker.

Dan Pham was kayaking to an Emerald Bay campsite when he went missing in the waters of South Lake Tahoe on June 8.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reports Saturday a Wisconsin non-profit used side scan sonar to locate Pham’s body 245 feet below the surface of the lake off Rubicon Point.

Pham’s family utilized the funds from a GoFundMe campaign to get help from the non-profit Bruce’s Legacy. In the campaign, friends and family said Pham was a father of two. He was also the brother of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office employee.