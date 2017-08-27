National Guardsmen Don’t Have to Pay Enlistment Bonuses Back, But Lawsuit Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pentagon may have reversed course on its campaign to make 17,000 California National Guardsmen pay back enlistment bonuses, but that doesn't mean the guardsmen are dropping their case against their employer.

"We'll leave no one behind. We're not dropping this thing until they make us whole," said Sgt. Bryan Strother with the California National Guard.

Strother says it was 2007 when he took the offer for bonuses. He signed up for another stint in the National Guard and within three months he was in Iraq, where he was injured evading mortar fire. It wasn't until later that he found out those bonuses were offered illegally.

"They sent me a bill for $25,000. I said, 'I'm not paying this.' I'm the Average Joe. That's like a new car to me," Strother said.

Illegal or no, he says the Pentagon should follow through on its offer to repay student loans and pay damages to the guardsmen who were harmed when the Pentagon delayed paying those bonuses and then began to claw them back in 2016, whether or not they refund the claw-back now.

"There are still damages there. We took these people on their word, did these contracts that were written and payed for in blood," he said.

Strother says some soldiers even committed suicide, despairing about the claw-back. He says his case will continue in the 9th Circuit Court, even though the court may think the Pentagon's change in policy has resolved the issue.

"A lot of people will lead to believe... they just want it to be over with. It's been a nightmare. If I have any kind of PTSD, it's not from being in combat several times, it's from my own government hanging this over my head," Strother said.