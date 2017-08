TURLOCK — A man was shot and killed in Turlock on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot on Simmons Road in Turlock just after 8:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (209) 525-7093.