Stockton CHP: ‘Erratic’ Driver Dies in Collision on Highway 88

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A 28-year-old Galt resident died Saturday when he suddenly swerved into oncoming traffic on Highway 88.

Stockton CHP arrived at the highway just east of Liberty Road around 10:29 p.m., where a 28-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a collision with an 82-year-old driver.

The 28-year-old was driving a Cadillac westbound on Highway 88 in an “erratic manner,” witnesses told CHP.

On the other side of the roadway, the 82-year-old was driving at around 55 mph in a Dodge.

The Cadillac crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with the Dodge, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the Cadillac died at the scene. The 82-year-old man was not injured in the collision.

During their investigation, CHP is considering alcohol and drugs as factors in the collision.