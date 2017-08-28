5,000+ Still Without Power at Tahoe Due to Substation Fire

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — A small fire at an NV Energy substation has triggered a power outage affecting several thousand customers around Lake Tahoe.

More than 15,000 residential and business customers served by NV Energy and Liberty Utilities were without power at one point after the outage was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Monday at the substation near Markleeville, California.

Power was restored to most areas within a couple of hours. But nearly 6,000 remained without power at 10 a.m. — including 4,300 near Stateline on Lake Tahoe’s southeast shore and about 1,000 in the Glenbrook-area on Tahoe’s east shore.

NV Energy estimates all power will be restored by 4 p.m. Monday.