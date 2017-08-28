Anheuser-Busch Sending Canned Water to Harvey Victims

CARTERSVILLE, Georgia — Anheuser-Busch is helping the Hurricane Harvey relief effort by sending hundreds of thousands of cans of drinking water to those displaced by the storm.

More than 500,000 cans of water will be sent to a Red Cross distribution site in Baton Rouge, Louisiana from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville, Georgia.

“Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia, brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” Sarah Schilling, the brewmaster at the Cartersville facility said in a statement.

According to Liquor.com, Anhauser-Busch has also sent canned water to victims of California wildfires, flooding in Louisiana and victims of Hurricane Matthew.