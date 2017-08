Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 27th Annual Chalk It Up Festival is getting ready to begin this Labor Day weekend in Fremont Park, Sat September 2nd - Monday September 4th. Bring the whole family to this free colorful festival of chalk art, music, food and art activities. Each day from 10am - 6pm. Chalk It Up raises money for local youth art education.

(916) 524-2020

ChalkItUp.org