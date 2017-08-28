Flights to Houston from Sacramento Canceled by Harvey Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There are two flights every day from Sacramento International Airport to Houston.

Those have been canceled until further notice after Hurricane Harvey pounded the Texas coast, closing both George Bush Intercontinental and William P Hobby airports.

"When Hurricane Harvey was making its way to Texas on Friday, none of our flights were delayed or cancelled," Sac International spokesperson Laurie Slothower said. "But we know things can change in a heartbeat."

Over the weekend, Bush and Hobby were both submerged. Flight schedules in and out of one of the biggest cities in the country changed everywhere.

"Both airports in Houston are closed. Sacramento offers two daily non-stop flights to one of those airports on United. Those flights have been cancelled," Slothower said. "We're not sure when the airports are going to be reopening. We're listening to the FAA like everyone else."

Monday morning, Texas-based Southwest Airlines celebrated the announcement of five new direct flights at out Sacramento International Airport. But in the back of their minds, concerns loomed over operations in their home state.

"We're actually able to get five rescue flights. We got an approval from from the FAA last night, to get a bunch of customers and employees out of there to Dallas, just to take care of them in the interim to make sure they are safe, until we can figure out what to do next," Southwest's Managing Director of Business Development David Harvey told FOX40. "But it will be days before things are back online."

Until then, a shutdown of all air operations will be the new normal in Houston.