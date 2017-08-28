Harvey Relief: How You Can Help

And yet, forecasters say, more rain is coming. Lots more.
Several locales have already received 2 feet or more of rain, and forecasters say a reprieve won’t arrive till week’s end at the earliest. By then, rain totals could reach another 2 feet — with isolated instances of 40 to 50 more inches — along the upper Texas coast.
When seeing images of the horrible flooding in Texas, it’s easy to feel helpless when, in fact, it’s easy to help. Here’s what you can do:
- Donate to the Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey fund by clicking here or give $10 by texting HARVEY to 90999.
- Many animals have been displaced. You can donate to the SPCA by clicking here.
- The Texas Diaper Bank is putting together relief kits for families in need, as diapers are not provided by disaster relief agencies.
- Save the Children has established a fund specifically for Harvey relief.
- GoFundMe has gathered Harvey-specific fundraising campaigns.
Keep checking back as we update this list.
(H/T: Celeste P. on Twitter)