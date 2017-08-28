Local Search and Rescue Teams Begin Working in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- California Office of Emergency Services search and rescue teams have deployed all eight of their units across the state to southeastern Texas to aid in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The last time this level of response came from Cal OES was when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. Before that, it was the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

This time, FEMA has been working with teams in California to develop what they call "Mission Ready Packages" that are more focused on specific efforts, as opposed to general rescue. These guys are all "Mission Ready Package Water Rescue" teams, meaning they've gotten more specific training to handle this exact situation -- heavy flooding, rescuing people from homes that are largely under water.

Each team is assigned to specific neighborhoods, getting people off rooftops, from outside homes, identifying people who refuse to leave and removing pets.

One of the biggest challenges, according to Larry Collins of Cal OES, is the fast-moving water conditions. Water in some neighborhoods moves fast like a river would, Collins says.

California has been a pioneer in developing flood search and rescue methods that many of the FEMA teams nationwide implement during flood emergencies.

Robert Dunlap, who lived in Sacramento for most of his life, now lives with his wife in Spring, Texas.

"Everybody that lives here, everybody that owns a boat, they're out here looking, they're trying to help," Dunlap said in a FaceTime conversation with FOX40. "We're okay, we're somewhat dry. We're back a little bit but if this keeps persisting, we're going to be pretty much all leaving."

Dunlap showed what is supposed to be an open parking lot, which leads into a street that goes into Highway 45. Right now, it's completely under water.

"This scares the (expletive) out of me. This makes me nervous, because you don't know." Dunlap said. "The street is completely gone. It looks like a river."