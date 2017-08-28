Man Tells Stockton Officers He was Kidnapped During Road Rage Incident in San Jose

STOCKTON — A man found tied up in a van Monday in Stockton told officers he had been kidnapped from San Jose.

Officers located a parked van around 1:21 a.m. on North Union Street near East Weber Avenue following a call about a suspicious car in the area.

Inside they spotted a man, who was tied up with duct tape.

He had allegedly been kidnapped in San Jose by white men with long blonde hair after a road rage encounter. The Stockton Police Department did not specify what the man said happened in San Jose prior to the kidnapping.

The suspects, who were driving a dark-colored pickup truck, transported the man to Stockton then fled.

CHP is leading an investigation into the incident.