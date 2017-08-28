How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief
VOTE NOW! PAPA MURPHY’S FINAL QUARTER FRIDAY NIGHT FAN FAVORITE

Man Tells Stockton Officers He was Kidnapped During Road Rage Incident in San Jose

Posted 8:42 AM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 08:41AM, August 28, 2017

STOCKTON — A man found tied up in a van Monday in Stockton told officers he had been kidnapped from San Jose.

Officers located a parked van around 1:21 a.m. on North Union Street near East Weber Avenue following a call about a suspicious car in the area.

Inside they spotted a man, who was tied up with duct tape.

He had allegedly been kidnapped in San Jose by white men with long blonde hair after a road rage encounter. The Stockton Police Department did not specify what the man said happened in San Jose prior to the kidnapping.

The suspects, who were driving a dark-colored pickup truck, transported the man to Stockton then fled.

CHP is leading an investigation into the incident.