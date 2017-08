Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Siena Restaurant Chef Mackenzie Coleman joins Paul in the kitchen to put together a crab and stone fruit salad.

Coleman recommends grilling the fruit on a barbecue or inside on a pan. She also adds an interesting touch by charring some avocados before throwing them in with the crab, fruit, greens, pomegranate seeds and cotija cheese.

The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley will be holding a number of dinners and cooking classes for their "Events Worth Traveling For" series. Buy tickets to the events on their site.