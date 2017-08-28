New Arts Classrooms Unveiled at McClatchy High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Principal Peter Lambert of C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento is excited about the latest addition to his school. He says it has been a long time coming.

“Well, our school was built in 1937,” Lambert told FOX40. “I don’t know how much has been renovated since we built the school.”

McClatchy is one of Sacramento’s oldest high schools, but its new classrooms are state of the art. Several new rooms were unveiled Monday in a ribbon cutting ceremony. Each classroom is dedicated to different types of visual and performance art. Some of the classrooms include a ceramic studio with an air filtration and drainage system, 3-D and 2-D art studios, a high-tech black box theater for small performances, and a large rehearsal room for music students.

Music teacher Jorge Munoz says it’s the nicest room he’s ever taught in.

“It’s got a lot of technological advances. We have a lot of stuff we can project- projectors, screens, and everything else. But it’s also wired to be able to record, and to be able to pump sound into the auditorium,” Munoz said.

The auditorium, Lambert told FOX40, will be the crown jewel of McClatchy’s makeover. The professional-level theater will feature high-tech lighting and digital capabilities. School officials expect it to be ready in December.

Sacramento City Unified School District official said the new classrooms and renovated auditorium cost $22.8 million. The funds were raised by the passage of Measure Q, approved by Sacramento County voters in 2012. It’s an expensive project. But Lambert says, with Sacramento’s growing arts scene, the investment was a no-brainer.

“There’s a tremendous amount of jobs and opportunities for students,” said Lambert. “Our goal is to create a four-year program in which students can access those jobs and access that industry.”

Olivia Popp, a junior at McClatchy, said she’s excited to be able to practice her artistic skills in a brand-new space.

“I’m excited for the school year,” Popp said. “I hope the arts continue to be supported.”