Outdoor Activities Canceled as Sacramento Region is Poised to Break Heat Records

GRANITE BAY -- The greater Sacramento region is set to break some heat records Monday.

It was so hot Monday that Gorin Tennis Academy in Granite Bay has canceled its training session for 5- to 9-year-olds due to the heat.

"It's about 10 degrees hotter on the court than it is off the court, and if the kids aren't having fun, they're not gonna want to come back. It's just not worth it," academy office manager Jaime Brandt said.

While class was canceled for some, aspiring pros like Stefan Leustian, who's the top ranked 15-year-old in the country, are still training in the heat.

Leustian says breaks are mandatory while only training along with staying hydrated, however, not practicing just isn't an option.

"You really need to train your mind to do this because you obviously can't take breaks in the middle of a game," Leustian said.

Practice was still on for the eighth-grade flag football team at Granite Oaks Middle School in Rocklin -- although it was inside.

Granite Oaks Principal Jay Holmes says the school has dealt with heat-related illnesses in the past, but Monday was not going to be one of those days.

"I feel like if we were outside right now, things like heatstroke can happen just like that and we're just not going to take that chance, so removing practice is inside keep the kids safe," he said.

The Granite Bay High School varsity football team also practiced outside on Monday, but it was under the watchful eyes of coaches -- one of whom is a firefighter and another is a paramedic.

"We have the extra water breaks, we plan that around our routine, so we have them every 15 minutes," said head coach Jeff Evans.

Another reason they are still practicing is the team's new artificial turf, which was replaced this year. The turf used to be made of crushed rubber that can get extremely hot, but now crushed cork is used as the filler, and it has reduced field temperatures by as much as 25 degrees.