Police: At-Risk 81-Year-Old Missing from Her Suisun City Home

SUISUN CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 81-year-old who was last seen Saturday at her home in Suisun City.

Maria Contreras’ family noticed she was gone Sunday after last seeing her Saturday.

Contreras suffers from dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure and did not take her medication with her prior to her disappearance.

According to the Suisun City Police Department, the 81-year-old does not have a history of leaving her house for long periods of time without telling her family first.

Contreras is 5-feet tall and 160 pounds. She has brown eyes, gray hair and a silver tooth on the top right side of her mouth.

She may be wearing a red knit vest, black sweats with a white stripe on both sides and black flats, an outfit she often wears. She also wears rings on both hands.