Reporter Shares Photo of Dogs Left Behind as Family Flees Flood

Posted 6:09 AM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:08AM, August 28, 2017

DICKINSON, Texas — It is a heartbreaking picture that shows the devastation caused by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

CNN reporter Ed Lavandera shared a picture that shows two dogs sitting in a boat in Dickinson, Texas.

The dogs apparently had to be left behind when their owners had to evacuate due to flooding caused by heavy rains from Harvey.

In a comment on his Instagram post, Lavandera provided an update. “I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”