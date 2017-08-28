Residents Brace for More Hot Temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Whether you're working or playing, one thing is certain, it's hot.

Look, we know you don't need us to tell you Sacramento's caught in the throws or a record heatwave. But we thought maybe you'd appreciate knowing your neighbors are right there in it with you.

Guys like Juan Aguirre. If you can believe it, he just resurfaced this entire parking lot in the pounding sunlight. He's got another job tomorrow.

"This is the time for all this type of work. Everybody wants it done before the rain, so..." Aguirre said.

And everybody has their own strategy for beating the blazing heat.

"We just gotta go in the shade every 15, 20 minutes. Drink water," he said.

At the River Cats baseball game, there were about as many makeshift fans as there were, well, fans. The strategies here are a bit different.

"I should have worn, like, a bikini," one woman said.

Or you can get yourself a delicious frozen treat.

And if you're just holding on, waiting for the heat to break, waiting for autumn to come to to the rescue.

"I never trust that the start of fall is the end of the heat up here," said Davis resident Hannah Zaehringer.