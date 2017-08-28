Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plan a visit to Heart & Soul in Sutter Creek. Shop for handmade signs and accessories in our little shop tucked next to the historic theatre or attend a workshop in our studio, which has taken over the industrial steam laundry building. Be inspired at our creative workshop and make your very own farmhouse style family name rustic sign. We offer a variety of DIY classes and also host private events. Call for package pricing at (209) 256-9702.

More info:

Family Name Rustic Sign Workshop

Tomorrow & next Friday

6:30pm

Heart & Soul Studio

21 Badger Street, Sutter Creek

(209) 256-9702

HeartnSoulsC.com