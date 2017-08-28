Southwest Adding Five New Destinations for Non-Stop Flights from Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Southwest Airlines has announced non-stop flights from Sacramento to five new cities.
The carrier made the announcement Monday morning at Sacramento International Airport.
The new flights include:
- Cabo San Lucas: Starting in March 10, Southwest will offer one flight every Saturday.
- New Orleans: Southwest is offering one weekly flight to The Big Easy, every Sunday, starting March 11.
- Austin: Daily flights to Austin, Texas start April 8
- St. Louis: Daily flights to St. Louis, Missouri also start April 8.
- Orlando: Daily flights to Orlando, Florida start on May 6.
Southwest also announced it was adding another flight to Burbank.
The announcement marks Sacramento International Airport’s first non-stop flight to Florida.