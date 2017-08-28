Southwest Adding Five New Destinations for Non-Stop Flights from Sacramento

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief
Posted 10:51 AM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:50AM, August 28, 2017

SACRAMENTO — Southwest Airlines has announced non-stop flights from Sacramento to five new cities.

The carrier made the announcement Monday morning at Sacramento International Airport.

The new flights include:

  • Cabo San Lucas: Starting in March 10, Southwest will offer one flight every Saturday.
  • New Orleans: Southwest is offering one weekly flight to The Big Easy, every Sunday, starting March 11.
  • Austin: Daily flights to Austin, Texas start April 8
  • St. Louis: Daily flights to St. Louis, Missouri also start April 8.
  • Orlando: Daily flights to Orlando, Florida start on May 6.

Southwest also announced it was adding another flight to Burbank.

The announcement marks Sacramento International Airport’s first non-stop flight to Florida.