Southwest Adding Five New Destinations for Non-Stop Flights from Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Southwest Airlines has announced non-stop flights from Sacramento to five new cities.

The carrier made the announcement Monday morning at Sacramento International Airport.

The new flights include:

Cabo San Lucas: Starting in March 10, Southwest will offer one flight every Saturday.

New Orleans: Southwest is offering one weekly flight to The Big Easy, every Sunday, starting March 11.

Austin: Daily flights to Austin, Texas start April 8

St. Louis: Daily flights to St. Louis, Missouri also start April 8.

Orlando: Daily flights to Orlando, Florida start on May 6.

Southwest also announced it was adding another flight to Burbank.

The announcement marks Sacramento International Airport’s first non-stop flight to Florida.