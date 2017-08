Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Every Sunday the Who Let the Dogs Workout group meets to sweat with their pets.

All levels of fitness are welcome for the workout and all breeds are welcome for the dog training session that goes along with it.

Certified personal trainer Emily Deckard and certified dog trainer Tierney Silver-Goeden will lead you and your dog through a series of exercises at every meetup.

Visit the group's Meetup site for more information.