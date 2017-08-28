Two Injured in Del Paso Heights Shooting

DEL PASO HEIGHTS — Young children may be among the best witnesses police have to a shooting in Del Paso Heights on Monday afternoon.

Family tells FOX40 two people were shot on Erickson Street. One of the victims, the mother of some of the children, was shot multiple times and is struggling to survive in an area hospital. The other victim is her brother or brother-in-law and is reportedly suffering from less serious injuries.

The children who witnessed the shooting are all 7 years old or younger.

The gunman, who is reportedly the father of the children, is still at large. He was last seen wearing khaki pants. He wasn’t wearing a shirt and has several tattoos.

Sacramento police are still searching for the suspect. Family says the man was recently released from incarceration and has a long history of domestic abuse.