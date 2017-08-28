Valley Springs Man Describes Terrifying Carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY SPRINGS -- Fernando Piedra believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

He was pistol whipped and beaten last Wednesday by three men near the Sherwood Mall.

Piedras says earlier that night he was at Basil's with a friend. He says that all he had was soda because he had work at his family's restaurant the next day. While he was with his friend he noticed three men at the bar scoping him out. He thought it was weird but he didn't think anything of it.

He left Basil's around 1 a.m. in his Acura. He pulled over near Sherwood because he noticed one of the headlights was weak.

That's when three men rushed toward him, grabbed him by the neck and threatened him.

"I seen both guys get out and when they got out they ran towards me. When they ran towards me I already knew what was happening I was like, 'Oh no, it’s the same guys (from the bar)," Piedras said.

He says one of the men pistol whipped him, he blacked out. He came to and pleaded with the men to stop, that he has a 5-year-old daughter.

"I emptied my pockets and I was like, 'Hey, man. I have a little girl. I got a little girl,' and I remember I kinda started crying," he said. "I thought I was going to die."​

They pistol whipped him again.

Piedras' memory is kind of hazy from that night, he says.

Somehow he ran to the mall's parking lot. A security guard found him bloodied and bruised and called 911. Piedras says he's lucky to be alive and hopes that doesn't happen to anyone else.

He says the robbers took $200 that he made in tips plus $1,000 that Piedras was supposed to deposit into the bank for his family's restaurant. Now he's afraid of going back home because the robbers know where he lives in Valley Springs.

He would like his wife's Acura back but he doesn't know if that's possible.