Videos Show CHP Cars Escorting Dog Down Highway

TRUCKEE — A small dog got a big escort from CHP as it ran down a highway.

Two videos posted by Truckee CHP show the little, black dog leading officers on a slow-motion chase as it races away along the center divider of a busy roadway.

“Question is — how many chippies does it take to catch a chihuahua?” says one officer following behind.

The answer — at least three from what the videos show.

No word yet as to whether or not the officers were able to wrangle the little dog. In the videos it appears it may have a collar and tags.