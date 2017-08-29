As Floods Ravage East Texas, Northern California Levee Repairs Continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Given the severe flooding as a result of Hurricane Harvey, flood experts in Northern California are questioning whether our state's flood protection plans are sufficient.

The levee system in the Central Valley area needs roughly $22 billion worth of repairs to be at 100 percent functionality according to the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, in a report published Friday.

In 2006, California passed a bond measure to spend $5 billion over the next ten years to shore up levees in the Central Valley, among other places, and that money will only last through the next 18 months according to Scott Shapiro, an attorney who specializes in flood protection issues.

Money is needed to fix broken parts of levees, and to maintain other parts.