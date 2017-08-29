Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the kitchen with Leia Ostermann Bailey, California Craft Brewers Association, and Dave Gull, Owner of New Helvetia Brewing, getting the details on the upcoming California Craft Beer Summit and Beer Festival.

The California Craft Beer Summit and Beer Festival is the premier event for the beer community across the entire West Coast. The three day event starts with hands-on education, interactive exhibits and networking opportunities and ends at the largest California craft beer festival, hosted outdoors in front of the state Capitol and offering unlimited tastings from 160 breweries across California. Tickets are available for the full weekend or just the beer festival.

September 7-8, 2017, California Craft Beer Summit Expo Hall at the Sacramento Convention Center