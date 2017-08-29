City Leaders Ask President to Keep Program that Protects Immigrant Children from Deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "Let me hear a city united for our DACA students right now!"

A rally cry, a message from Sacramento's leaders to President Donald Trump.

"I have low expectations of this president, but there is always an opportunity to do the right thing," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

Steinberg is leading the charge. He and other city officials gathered at City Hall on Tuesday morning, asking the Trump administration to not end the DACA program.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was enacted in 2012 by President Barack Obama. The program protects kids who were brought to the United States illegally from deportation.It also gives them the chance to work -- and go to school -- without fear.

"Do not rip apart the dreams of the dreamers because these are your future leaders," Steinberg said.

Rossmeri Ramirez's family moved from Mexico to the U.S. when she was just 5 years old. Three years ago, she and her family gained legal status through DACA.

"Without DACA, I felt that I would just be behind the shadows," Ramirez said.

"I would fear that something might happen to me, and that I need to protect myself or protect my family," she said.

Rossmeri is just one of an estimated 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who have benefited from DACA. The city estimates there are 13,000 people eligible for the program in Sacramento County.

"We stand with you. We are here to protect you. And we are an inclusive community," Steinberg said.

No matter what the president's decision is, Ramirez says she'll continue to fight for change.

"I plan to be, and continue to be, the voice of my community," she said.