Crews Fly from Travis AFB to Help Houston Relief Effort

FAIRFIELD -- A group of National Guard troops are helping in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort in Eastern Texas.

"You can't know what it's like to be out there," Major Andrew Clark said. "You only see pictures and until you're there, you just don't know."

Maj. Clark will know soon enough. He is a cardiologist headed for the destruction caused by Harvey. His team leaves Travis Air Force Base on Wednesday.

His mission is to transport critically injured patients by air, out of harm's way, and keep them alive while they fly.

"It's noisy. Things like stethoscopes have no bearing when you're in the back of a plane. You're dealing with turbulence, you're dealing with vibration. You're dealing with altitude as well," Clark told FOX40.

Crews at Travis are also readying massive C-5 and C-17 cargo planes.

"Cargo ranging from equipment, humanitarian support, vehicles, helicopters," Senior Airman Renee Walker said. "You name it, we can probably take it."

One key piece of equipment being packed -- a so-called ribbon bridge. It's a floating, expandable bridge that can deploy quickly over almost ant body of water, including flood water.

"We want to help wherever we are. We see something right in our forefront, right next door, and you know that there's people who need help," Capt. Michael Zeleski said. "Whether it's here or over seas, there's still that same excitement, that same passion to want to go and help."