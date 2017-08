× Evacuations Ordered for Fire Burning near Feather Falls

BUTTE COUNTY — A fast-growing fire burning near Feather Falls has prompted evacuations Tuesday.

Cal Fire first reported the fire just before 1:30 p.m.

Homes along Lumpkin Road between Feather Falls and Forbestown Road were asked to evacuate. Cal Fire established an information line at (530) 538-7826.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire. As of 2:30 p.m., the fire had spread 80 acres.