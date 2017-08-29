Girl, 2, Critically Hurt When Tree Falls on LA-Area Day Care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old girl was critically injured when a large tree fell at a day care near Los Angeles.

Lisa Derderian, a fire department spokeswoman in Pasadena, says the tree came crashing down around noon on Tuesday.

She says the 2-year-old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Two other children were transported with minor injuries.

A woman who answered the phone at Linda Vista Children's Center said they were only taking calls from parents.

Its web site says the center is a non-profit facility that serves infants through pre-kindergarten children.