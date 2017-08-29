Mom Wants Answers After 7-Year-Old Son Gets on Wrong School Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Monday was 7-year-old Qualique's first day riding the bus home from Robla Elementary School. The problem is, he never made it where he was supposed to.

The Robla School District confirms Qualique was put on the wrong bus and was dropped off nearly a mile away at the corner of Main Avenue and Justice Street.

He was found by a neighbor a few blocks away, outside of a home.

"He started acting like he didn't know where he was, he was saying 'I want to go home can I take him home?'" says neighbor Sebastian Smith, who first noticed the boy outside the home crying and sweating in the triple-digit heat.

Coincidentally, the home Qualique was discovered in front of, is actually the home of his mom's friend. Qualique says he doesn't know why, but the home just looked familiar so he hung out there until he was noticed.

Marcella Giles is Qualique's mom, she says the school district, the bus driver and the teacher who escorted her son to the wrong bus let her and her family down, and they are now in the process of looking for a new school.

"We try to build the trust with all our students' families, and we'll try to regain this family's trust," says Robla School District Superintendent Rueben Reyes.

Reyes says the investigation is ongoing.