Sacramento Deputies Investigating Deadly Drive-By Shooting

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento county deputies are investigating the county’s 27th homicide of the year.

Authorities say a 22-year-old man was killed early Tuesday morning on Karm Way in Sacramento. He was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

Dispatch got the call around 1 a.m. The 22-year-old was found in front of a home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses tell deputies they saw shots coming from a dark colored compact, leading police to believe this wasn’t a random shooting.

According to deputies, the man killed doesn’t live in this neighborhood but he did have friends living in the home he died in front of.

Authorities say this isn’t a bad neighborhood. They do know it is a heavily populated location and they did get a lot of calls about the shooting so they’re hoping more witnesses come forward.

The victim's identity will be released after family is notified.

