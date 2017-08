Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toni Okamoto of "Plant Based on a Budget" shows you how to create your own soyrizo breakfast tacos. Soyrizo is soy based chorizo and cuts out the use of meat while maintaining amazing flavor. Check out Toni's cookbook for over 100 great vegan recipes.Buy the book- The Super Easy Vegan Slow Cooker Cookbook Facebook: Plant Based on a Budget Twitter: @PlantBasedBlog