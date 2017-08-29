How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief
VOTE NOW! PAPA MURPHY’S FINAL QUARTER FRIDAY NIGHT FAN FAVORITE

Suspects Disguised as Nuns Attempt to Rob Bank in Pennsylvania

Posted 12:11 PM, August 29, 2017, by

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. -- The FBI is searching for two women police say dressed up as nuns and attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania Monday.

A surveillance image provided by WNEP shows two would-be bank robbers dressed as nuns in Pennsylvania.

A surveillance image shows two would-be bank robbers dressed as nuns in Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred at a Citizens Bank near Tannersville, WNEP reported.

Two women dressed as nuns entered the bank and showed a gun to one of the tellers, according to police.

The teller activated an alarm, which investigators believe could have scared off the would-be robbers. Both suspects left the without taking anything.

It was unclear if the two fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.

The FBI has taken over the investigation from local police, WNEP reported.