Trump Arrives in Texas to Get Briefed on Harvey Recovery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Eager to show he’s attentive and on the job, President Donald Trump touched down in storm-ravaged Texas on Tuesday, taking pains not to interfere with Harvey recovery efforts.

Trump says Harvey was a storm of “epic proportion.”

Trump has arrived in Corpus Christi, Texas, on the first leg of a two-stop tour of the state to be briefed on the damage and the recovery efforts.

He was joined at a suburban fire station by first lady Melania Trump. The first lady sat beside the president as various officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, briefed Trump on efforts before and after Harvey made landfall on Friday.

Trump is dealing with his first major natural disaster.

He says he wants to handle it “better than ever before.” Trump also says he wants future presidential administrations to look back on Harvey and say the way Trump handled the storm is the way disaster management should be done.