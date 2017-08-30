Authorities Investigating Deadly Car Accident in South Natomas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH NATOMAS -- Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Truxel Road and Garden Highway in South Natomas.

The crash happened around 1:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police they saw the male driver of a white sedan smash into something in the south end of the intersection as he was going southbound on Truxel Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic investigators are now looking into speed, levels of intoxication and other factors that could have played a role in this incident.

At this time, investigators expect Garden Highway between Azavedo and Truxel Road to be closed until around 7 a.m.