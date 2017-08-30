California High Court Will Decide License Plate Data Access

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling Thursday on whether the public has a right to information collected by automated license plate readers — devices used by law enforcement that have raised privacy concerns.

The court will rule on whether police and sheriff’s officials must disclose license plate reader data under the state’s public records act or whether that information falls under an exemption for records related to investigations.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are using license plate readers attached to patrol cars and fixed objects such as traffic signals to determine if vehicles are linked to crime.

The devices indiscriminately capture images of license plates that come into view. The information is passed through databases to instantly check whether the car or driver has been linked to crime.

Law enforcement officials say the scans are useful in tracking stolen vehicles, missing children and people wanted by police. For instance, authorities chasing a suspect in a fatal shooting at Delta State University in Mississippi in 2015 used an automatic license plate reader to track the man as he traveled across state lines.

Privacy advocates say the systems overwhelmingly capture innocent drivers, recording information about their locations that could be used to track their habits and whereabouts.

The court will rule on a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Electronic Frontier Foundation that sought a week’s worth of license plate data — millions of records — from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles Police Department to “understand and educate the public on the risks to privacy posed” by license plate readers in Los Angeles.

The organizations said the agencies hold the data for years, allowing officers to use it in future investigations.

An appeals court sided with the law enforcement agencies, concluding that the license plate data were investigation records and didn’t have to be publicly disclosed. A division of the Los Angeles-based 2nd District Court of Appeal cited testimony that the principal purpose of the plate scans is to check whether a vehicle is connected to a crime.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the court said the license plate systems are therefore part of an investigation, and the fact that they also scan the plates of people who have no connection to a crime does not change that fact.