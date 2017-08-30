× Destructive Ponderosa Fire Started as Illegal Campfire; 1 Person Arrested

BUTTE COUNTY — Cal Fire investigators say the Ponderosa Fire, which has destroyed at least 10 homes since it was first reported Tuesday, began as an illegal campfire.

Officials arrested 29-year-old John Ballenger, of Oroville, Tuesday. Cal Fire announced the arrest late Wednesday morning.

Ballenger is suspected of starting the campfire outside a designated area and allowing it to escape.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com as this story develops.

39.593221 -121.256350