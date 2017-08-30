How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief
VOTE NOW! PAPA MURPHY’S FINAL QUARTER FRIDAY NIGHT FAN FAVORITE

Destructive Ponderosa Fire Started as Illegal Campfire; 1 Person Arrested

Posted 11:59 AM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 12:08PM, August 30, 2017

BUTTE COUNTY — Cal Fire investigators say the Ponderosa Fire, which has destroyed at least 10 homes since it was first reported Tuesday, began as an illegal campfire.

Officials arrested 29-year-old John Ballenger, of Oroville, Tuesday. Cal Fire announced the arrest late Wednesday morning.

Ballenger is suspected of starting the campfire outside a designated area and allowing it to escape.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com as this story develops.

Related stories