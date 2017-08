Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The West Wind Sacramento Drive-In is open year-round. Double features are offered every week and Tuesday is family fun night: general admission is $5.25. Kids 5-11 are $1.25 every day and 4 and under are always free.

More info:

West Wind Sacramento Drive-In

Customer Appreciation Night - free movies

Sunday at 8:00pm

9616 Oates Drive

WestWindDi.com