Officer Shot at Ramada Inn on Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO — An officer was shot Wednesday at the Ramada Inn at Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Sergeant Tony Turnbull described the scene as active, and it was not immediately known what the officer’s condition was or which department the officer was working with.

The intersection of Fulton and Auburn was shut down.

El Camino High School and Arcade Middle School were both sheltering in place because of law enforcement activity.

