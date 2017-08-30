3 Officers Shot at Ramada Inn on Auburn Boulevard, At Least 3 Suspects in Custody

SACRAMENTO — Two California Highway Patrol officers and one Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy were shot Wednesday at the Ramada Inn at Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard.

The conditions of the officers were not immediately known, but they were taken to area hospitals.

A multi-agency auto theft task force was investigating suspects at the Ramada Inn. One stolen vehicle led officers on a chase that ended in Elk Grove. Two women were taken into custody, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

When officers went into the motel to search the room, a suspect opened fire through the door and walls, striking two CHP officers. Sheriff’s deputies were engaged in a gun battle with the shooter, who Turnbull says was on the room’s balcony. At some point, one sheriff’s deputy was struck by gunfire.

The gunman fled the hotel in another vehicle. Turnbull says when the chase ended, there was another exchange of gunfire. The suspect was hit and taken to a hospital.

Officers at the motel are evacuating the building to ensure no other suspects are on scene.

The intersection of Fulton and Auburn was shut down. Those exits on the Business 80 freeway were also shut down, severely impacting traffic.

A helicopter above the scene was warning neighbors to lock doors and stay inside.

Several SWAT vehicles from multiple different law enforcement agencies were on scene.

El Camino High School and Arcade Middle School both sheltered in place for a short time because of law enforcement activity.

