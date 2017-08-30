Salute to Service: Honoring Guy Wray Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service, FOX40 is remebering and Celebrating the life of a genuine American hero. Guy Wray, Jr. passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Iowa.

He was 19 years old and just two months away from graduating high school when he was drafted in 1943. Don`t worry.; he did get his diploma from West High School in Waterloo, Iowa... 56 years later in 1999.

During the war, Guy fought across Africa, Italy, france and Germany with the 36th Texas Division. He was wounded twice in combat and received two purple hearts. Guy was was also awarded the Bronze Star for Heroism.