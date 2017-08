Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grease with Musical Mayhem Productions enters it's final weekend of performances. Showtimes are Friday 9/1 at 7pm and Saturday 9/2 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets are $10 - general admission and available at the door.

More info:

Grease

Friday at 7pm

Saturday at 2pm and 7pm

8350 Lotz Parkway, Elk Grove

MMPKids.com