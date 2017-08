EL DORADO COUNTY — A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested on child pornography charges on Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Huckaby, 65, was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography and molesting or annoying a child under the age of 18.

On July 28, a report was taken for the annoying and molesting a child under the age of 18. A search warrant was served and child pornography images were found.