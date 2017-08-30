The League is a dating app for single professionals; founder/CEO Amanda Bradford is chatting with Mae about the app and how it is different from others.
“The League” Dating App Coming to Sacramento
-
Texas Men Accused of Luring Gay Victims via Dating App
-
Strangers Who Kept Hilarious Tinder Exchange for 3 Years to Finally Meet
-
Disney to Pull Content From Netflix
-
Amazon is Refunding Up to $70M In-App Purchases Made by Kids
-
Dad Warns of Popular App After Discovering Disturbing Messages Sent to 7-Year-Old
-
-
App Offers On-Demand Massages
-
Will Sports Betting Become Legal in New Jersey? Experts Weigh the Odds
-
Wag! Walking App
-
Dozens Arrested as South Korean Military Conducts ‘Gay Witch Hunt’
-
Victim of a Hate Crime? Now There’s an App for That
-
-
Scheduling Conflict Forces Two Leagues to Fight for Space to Play at McClatchy Park
-
Thieves Strike Little League Snack Bar
-
Man Has Entire Student Loan Debt Erased Thanks to Trivia Game App