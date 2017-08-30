West Sacramento Church to Host Bone Marrow Drive for 6-Year-Old Boy

WEST SACRAMENTO — A church in West Sacramento is hosting a bone marrow drive Friday for one of their own — 6-year-old Tyler Getz.

Southport Church says Tyler was recently diagnosed with a rare blood disease called severe aplastic anemia. He’s in need of bone marrow, and his family is looking for a match.

Southport is hosting a drive for Tyler on Friday, between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., to find a match. All it takes to see if someone is a match is a quick cheek swab.

Southport Church is at 2919 Promenade Street, West Sacramento.

There is also a way to register online.