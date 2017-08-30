Wildfire Burning Near Highway 49 in Nevada County Prompts Evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA COUNTY -- A 200-acre wildfire burning in Nevada County has prompted evacuations.

The fire is burning near Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road, south of North San Juan. It is just 10 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for Robinson Road, Brotherhood Way, Tobacco Road, New School Road and east to Maidu Ridge Road. All roads between Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road north of Tyler Foote Road are under mandatory evacuations. Ivey Lane and all streets off Hyatt are also being evacuated.

Highway 49 has been shut down north of Pleasant Valley Road because the fire has jumped the roadway and is burning on both sides.

An evacuation center has been opened at First Baptist Church at 1866 Ridge Road in Grass Valley.