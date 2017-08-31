Antelope Meadows Elementary on Lockdown Due to a Suspect Search in the Area

PLACER COUNTY — Authorities are searching for a suspect in the area of Antelope Meadows Elementary.

The elementary school has been put on lockdown due to the search.

The suspect ran when he was pulled over for a traffic stop. He is wanted on a felony no-bail warrant.

The suspect is a white male, with a shaved head and tattoos, wearing no shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

He was last seen in the area of Old Dairy Drive, between Walerga Road and Palmerston Drive.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies, CHP officers, and several K-9s have joined the search.

The school sent out an email with the following information saying all students are safe and accounted for.

They ask parents do not come to the school at this time. and they will be notified as soon as the situation is resolved.