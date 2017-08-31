How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief
VOTE NOW! PAPA MURPHY’S FINAL QUARTER FRIDAY NIGHT FAN FAVORITE

EmiSunshine Performs at FOX40

Posted 11:13 AM, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:12AM, August 31, 2017

The talented 13-year-old EmiSunshine is performing at FOX40 as she prepares to sing in Grass Valley.

The Center For The Arts Presents
EmiSunshine
Thursday, August 31st
8:00 PM
Main Stage Theatre
$22 member
$25 general public
$12 student (12 and under)
314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley, 95945

EmiSunshine is a prodigy from East Tennessee who has captured the nation’s attention and enchanted hearts-a-many with her musical wizardry.

Born Emilie Sunshine Hamilton, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has been surrounded by family members who possess a genuine love for “salt-of-the-earth,” mountain melodies and lyrics. Emi embraced the classic country, blues and folk music that echoed throughout her Madisonville, TN home.