EmiSunshine Performs at FOX40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The talented 13-year-old EmiSunshine is performing at FOX40 as she prepares to sing in Grass Valley.

The Center For The Arts Presents

EmiSunshine

Thursday, August 31st

8:00 PM

Main Stage Theatre

$22 member

$25 general public

$12 student (12 and under)

314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley, 95945

EmiSunshine is a prodigy from East Tennessee who has captured the nation’s attention and enchanted hearts-a-many with her musical wizardry.

Born Emilie Sunshine Hamilton, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has been surrounded by family members who possess a genuine love for “salt-of-the-earth,” mountain melodies and lyrics. Emi embraced the classic country, blues and folk music that echoed throughout her Madisonville, TN home.