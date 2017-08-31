Four Defendants Take Plea Deal in Davis Picnic Day Brawl

DAVIS — Four defendants entered pleas accepting responsibility for their roles in the Davis Picnic Day assault against police officers.

Back in April, Davis police announced the arrest of three young men accused of brutally attacking undercover officers. In June, warrants were issued for three additional people.

Each of the suspects were caught on dash cam video. But each of them have told FOX40 they had no idea, the men at the center of the fight were Davis police officers.

Alexander Craver, 22, Iszir Price, 22, Angelica Reyes, 20, and 20 year-old Elijah Williams pled no contest to a felony charge of resisting a peace officer with threats, force or violence and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

The defendants plea deal will be held over them for one year and sentencing will be deferred. They will all have an opportunity to earn a dismissal through the successful completion of court imposed conditions including participation in a local restorative justice program.

All four will also serve one year probation.