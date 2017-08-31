Gold Rush Days in Old Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to turn back time to the turbulent 1850s when Gold Rush Days (& nights!) return to Old Sacramento over the extended Labor Day weekend - Friday, September 1st through Monday, September 4th, 2017. Sacramento's unique, diverse and fascinating Gold Rush history takes center stage during this annual heritage event that begins with an education day on Friday (primarily for school groups) then kicks into high gear for the general public with a wide variety of fun and entertaining activities that take place throughout the historic district to help visitors experience what life was like during this important time in the city's past.

